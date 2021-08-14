Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 28 included:
Nancy Deeann Gordon, 9519 Rambling Creek Way, Heiskel, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Brittnay R. Bowlin, 490 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap, found guilty of contempt of court, credited time served, for on a failure to appear charge.
Kristi A. Boswell, 20 Summerhaven Drive, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, credited time served, for contempt on a failure to appear charge.
Jerome L. Turner, 1670 Tom White Hollow Road, Mohawk, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and public intoxication.
Robert Frank Caraway, 221 Log Cabin Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Brandon L. Nelson, 1210 Liberty Road S., Limestone, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $277.28, for three counts of theft under $1,000.
Laurel D. Humphrey, no address listed, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Dustin Davis, 670 Friendship Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $170, for theft under $1,000.
Jared Jeremiah Wallace, 6691 Waterlevel Highway, Cleveland, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 180 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $250, for two counts of theft under $1,000.
Christina Rosalee Morrow, 1200 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $257.25, for theft under $500 and parties to the offense of theft under $1,000.
Teresa J. Cline, 146 Amanda Lane, Bean Station, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and DUI.
Benjamin Kirkpatrick, 68 Herold Cemetery Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Joseph Brandon Black, 5002 N. Roan St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for DUI.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 5 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Audrea H. Bradley, 140 Boone St., Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Timothy D. Bowlin, 463 Grassy Valley Road, Whitesburg, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Nancy DeeAnn Gordon, 7124 Hurst Lane, Knoxville, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerome Lee Turner, 1670 Tom White Hollow Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John Clay Smith, 885 Seaton Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Dustin Marlin Davis, 670 Friendship Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mark Neal Tarlton, 5565 Houston Valley Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Audrea Bradley, 140 Boone St., Jonesborough, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Jay Norton, 500 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Matthew Burrell, 215 Raders Sidetrack Road, probation terminated;
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Russell Estepp, 3431 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap, for failure to appear and domestic assault;
Shirley L. Garland, 49 Indian Hills Circle, Mosheim, for failure to appear and driving on suspended/revoked license;
James Brough, 5250 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, for stalking;
Catelynn T. Cutshall, 1585 Millers Chapel Road, for domestic assault;
Myra D. Brown, 125 Cosley Lane, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Laurel D. Humphrey, no address listed, for introduction of contraband into a penal institution;
Benjamin Kirkpatrick, 68 Herold Cemetery Road, for possession of a handgun while under the influence.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Catelynn Cutshall, 1286 Gap Mountain Road, for parties to the offense of evading arrest;
Austin R. McClain, 101 Ash Meadow Drive, for aggravated stalking.