Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge, on July 29 included:
Anthony J. Johnson, 175 Stone Mountain Lane, fined $25 and court cost, for no license in possession.
Kelsea Johnson, 200 Blue Jay road, fined $50 and court cost, for dogs not allowed at large.
Leon Williams, 470 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Eddy Romero, 304 Hermitage Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked.
Brandi C. Dugger, 1315 Jim Fox Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jason B. Barnes, 8135 McDonald Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 80 Granite Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, arrest or search, and failure to appear.
Taylor D. Hensley, 665 Round Knob Road, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Lauren O. Jeffers, 230 W. Sevier Heights, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Amanda M. Norton, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I drugs and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Traci Powell, 519 Crescent Drive, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $340.05, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Shawn William Clark, 1109 N. 22nd St., Billings, Montana, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication and resisting stop, arrest.
Brandi Collette Dugger, 1315 Jim Fox road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Taylor Hensley, 665 Round Knob Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lauren Olivia Jeffers, 175 Union Chapel Road, Afton, sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amanda Marlene Norton, 1430 Kelly Gap Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Robert Sterling Robinson IV, 2492 Buckingham Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jason Barnes, 8135 McDonald Road, Mohawk, dismissed.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Elizabeth Kristine Cutshall, 77 Center St. E., for filing a false report;
Joshua J. Diamond, 102 Alpine Circle, for domestic assault;
Brittani D. Falin, 1875 George Malone Road, for domestic assault;
Jackie Trent Hartman, 77 Center St. E., for domestic assault;
Ezekiel Jay Landers, 926 E. Skylinne Drive, Morristown, for driving on a suspended license;
Tommy Lester Richesin, 727 Afton Road, Afton, for driving on a suspended license;
Joseph K. Crain, 5525 Jones Bridge Road, for domestic assault;
Jake Caldwell, 202 Heritage Road, New Tazewell, for driving on a suspended license;
Jefferey L. Stills, 21160 Main St., Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Sheila K. Jester, 1315 Jim Fox Road, for domestic assault;
Michael A. Petty, 106 Henry St., for domestic assault;
Jason B. Barnes, 8135 McDonald Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Joy D. McCamey, 717 Forest St., for criminal trespassing;
Michael C. Gardner, 1257 Baileyton Main St., for driving on suspend/revoked;
Brooklyn M. Romines, 514 W. Church St., for criminal trespassing;
Sheila K. Jester, 1315 Jim Fox Road, for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for Ashley N. Strickland, 164 Big Limestone Road, Limestone, for theft under $1,000.