Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 30 included:
Felix Adony Menocal Gomez, 801 Wesley Ave., fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Roger D. Calton, 182 Widow Hollow Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked license.
Marjorie L. Easterly, 7790 McDonald Road, Mohawk, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 100 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and two counts of driving on suspended/revoked license.
Brantley A. Freshour, 1147 W. Irish St., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Lee Rush, 883 Glencove Ave. N.W., Palm Bay, Florida, fined $2,025 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, drivers license violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Derrick Allen Hale, 212 Boggs Ave., Knoxville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Melinda Babb, 18 Old College St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brantley A. Freshour, 1147 W. Irish St. probation terminated;
Tylor Woodson, 10027 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Randy Delmer Pitt, 2872 Main St., Surgoinsville, probation terminated;
Jonathan Robert Crittenden, 204 Kingsley Ave., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Danny Lee Jenkins, 2185 Middle Creek Road, Afton, for two counts of the violation of the sex offender registry;
Tyler Woodson, 10027 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Michael J. Reed, 327 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear, stalking and violation of restraining order;
Penny Annette Broyles, 6875 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Freddy Jim Penley, 600 Choctaw Drive, Chuckey, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Gene Allen Church Jr., 2586 Whitehouse Road, for theft;
Rebecca Ruth Cox, 120 Nadine Ave., for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Jeffry Allen McMahan, 86279 Venetian Ave., Yulee, Florida, for DUI;
April Tolliver, 3 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, for failure to appear and theft;
Daniel Lee Rush, 883 Glencove Ave. N.W., Palm Bay, Florida, for violation of implied consent.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Victoria Monique Breeden, 224 Brentwood St., High Point, North Carolina, for schedule VI drugs in a commercial motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ashley K. Nichols, 2115 Whirlwind Road, for misdemeanor perjury.