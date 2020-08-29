Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 31 included:
Rickey L. Mullins, 16420 Horton Highway, Chuckey, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor manufacture/deliver/sell of a controlled substance.
Thomas Jeremiah Seymore, 6380 Baileyton Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Chad M. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Caleb Vance, 406 Elk St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jess Austin Edwards, 113 Iva Lane, Flag Pond, probation terminated;
Heather M. Finkle, 681 Providence Road, probation terminated;
Trey Brown, 85 Meadow Brook Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Mashall Cody Buell, 1005 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Skyler B. Woodby, 281 Matthews Mill Road, Telford, for consuming or possession of alcohol under the age of 21;
Christopher J. Burton, 151 Desimone Drive, Maryville, for domestic assault;
David A. Foster, 2291 Amanda Ave., Morristown, for speeding (radar);
Geraldine M. Hartsell, 304 Devonshire Court, for domestic assault;
Florence Bailey, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault;
Caleb Vance, 406 Elk St., for failure to appear;
Trey Lon Brown, 85 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, for domestic assault;
Amanda Y. Waldroupe, 1104 Timbers E., for domestic assault;
Jameson B. Wills, 225 Chuckey Ruritan Road, N., Chuckey, for two counts of domestic assault;
Ashley K. Nichols, 2115 Whirlwind Road, for failure to appear;
Zachary K. Webster, 2329 Travis Court, Maryville, for domestic assault;
Kelly L. Smelcer, 199 Patton Lane, Limestone, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute for Travis Lee Tunnell, 405 Iron Bridge Road, for theft under $1,000.