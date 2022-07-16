Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 5 included:
Britney L. Tweed, 2904 Kingsport Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Martha A. Berry, 1919 Massachusetts Ave., Knoxville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for resisting stop, arrest.
Robert Edward Lee Hale, 131 Oakland Park, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $200, for vandalism; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Craig Alan Gobble Sr., 313 N. Irish St., sentenced to 10 day in jail, for contempt.
Brittany C. Brook, 2661 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Emily Coleman, 175 Fish Lane, Kingsport, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and simple possession or casual exchange of schedule VI drugs.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 22 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Tammy S. Martinez, 415 Oakwood Road, Midway, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule IV drugs.
Juan M. Smith, 80 Carriage Lane, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, unlawful drug paraphernalia and assault on an officer and/or first responder.
Troy L. Lane, 212 Locust St., fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, must complete domestic violence classes, for resisting stop, arrest, public intoxication and domestic assault.
Eric A. Arwood, 123 Housley Ave., fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor schedule II drug violation.
Britney Tweed, 2904 Kingsport Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Keith Ragan, 2644 Blue Ridge Parkway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeffrey Lynn Osborne, 942 Bethel Lane, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Chester Lee Ricker, 885 Smith Mill Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Craig Alan Gobble Sr., 313 N. Irish ST., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christian Porter, 580 Horace Bitner Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rosanna Marie Northen, 8065 Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tammy Sue Martinez, 19 Windover Place, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Amanda D. Robinson, 148 Raven Ridge Lane, Mineral, Virginia, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute Martha A. Berry, 1919 Massachusetts Ave., Knoxville, for criminal trespassing.