General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 6 included:
Billy D. Biggs, 73 Kidwell School Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and violation of financial responsibility law.
Maryfrance Kessler, 1060 Robertson Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $117.44, restrained from the victim for theft under $1,000.
Michael A. Bennett, 520 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, fined $155 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, speeding (radar) and failure to appear.
Jeffrey M. Sheehan, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Caleb J. Lister, 2030 Jones Bridge Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Giovany Lopez, 2060 Roe Junction Road, Morristown, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Cassaundra Jo Wells, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Elizabeth Danielle Cobble, 655 Hartman Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Albert Bennett, 310 Tom White Hollow, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Taray Rollins Jr., 47 Heritage Hills Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following
Michael A. Bennett, 520 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, for registration expired/improper display;
Nazera Ann Smith, 405 Brunner St., for domestic assault.