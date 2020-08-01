General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 8 included:
Tyler Curtis Everhart, 121 Highland Park, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $64, for joyriding and failure to appear.
James Bradley Hensley, 6707 Baileyton Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Bobby L. Lawson, 680 Lamons Road, Mohawk, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Garrett Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Brendan A. Royer, no address listed, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, day for day, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $350, restrained from the victim, for schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Brantley A. Freshour, 700 Fishpond Road, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, criminal impersonation, driving on suspended/revoked license and failure to appear.
Linda H. Wilds, 718 Forest St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
William C. Dunbar, 30 Robinson St. E., Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Mercos Mendoza, no address listed, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for vandalism, public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespassing.
James Bradley Hensley, 6620 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bobby Lynn Lawson, 680 Lamons Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brantley A. Freshour, 322 Royal St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 480 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jerrod Harper, 116 Maple Crest, probation terminated;
Cayden Cutshall, 1585 Millers Chapel Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Vincent Thomas Morris, 590 Mountain Loop, for schedule IV drug violation and schedule III drug violation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Brendan A. Royer, no address listed, for vandalism;
Ashley R. Gentry, 406 Elk St., for disorderly conduct and schedule IV drug violation.