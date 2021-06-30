Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 11 included:
Brandon Kiesel, 301 W. Sevier Heights, fined $10 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, ordered to pay restitution of $154.56, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Mary Neas, 1126 Hixon Ave., fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $564.75, restrained from the victim, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange and theft under $1,000.
Phillip W. Davis, 55 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
James K. Ragan, 6320 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Tyler M. Ricker, 670 Shipley Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault and failure to appear.
Heath G. Johnson, 4179 Old Asheville Highway, fined $2,425 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, for simple possession of schedule III, simple possession of schedule IV, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and simple possession of schedule II.
Mary Ellen Neas, 1126 Hixon Ave., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Lee Silver, 20 Chicadee Road, Afton, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Mason Ricker, 670 Shipley Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
George Lowe, 553 Hartman Lane, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Jessie Douglas Davis, 5330 Greystone Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Devon M. Snezek, 615 Warrensburg Road, for public intoxication, domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
Caleb A. Gilbert, 173 Cherokee Boulevard, for domestic assault;
William Thomas Cooter, 150 Mt. Pleasant Circle, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Cameron Moore, 310 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, for simple assault;
Mary E. Neas, 1126 Hixon Ave., for unlawful drug paraphernalia, and two counts of theft under $1,000;
Jeff Leach, 800 Swadler Road, Johnson City, for aggravated burlary (Class C Felony) and theft under $10,000.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Ronnie Reece, 131 Weems Chapel Lane, Bulls Gap, for electronic harassment;
Pamela Hickman, 3675 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Nigel Carl Yusuf March, 12055 S.W. 42nd MNR, Miramar, Florida, for schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Hugo John Milton Robert, 209 Dorcee Lane, Knoxville, for schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.