Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on June 15 included:
Michael T. Rhodes, 124 Hartshaw Drive, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Matthew James Dolan, 112 9 Miller Drive, Jonesborough, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina Stokely, 668 Old Long Creek Road, Del Rio, fined $50 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $3,000, for joyriding.
Jordan Pace, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kelly Danielle Edwards, 1455 Reynolds Hollow Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Martha A. Berry, 1919 Massachusetts Ave., Knoxville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Daryl M. Caldwell, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Dustin M. Davis, 670 Friendship Road N., Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Derrick Lee, 162 2nd St., Bristol, Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $439, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 – shoplifting.
Richard Ward, 15700 Horton Highway, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Jeffrey L. Keller, 406 Forrest Hills Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Derrick J. Gwyn, 219 Unaka St., fined $700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while is suspended or revoked, resisting stop, arrest, or DUI.
Dawn Denise Broyles, 2299 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Terry Lynn Deyton, 211 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Terry Lynn Norton, 545 E. Stage Coach Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Derrick J. Gwyn, 314 Oak Grove Ave., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Daniel Mosley, 78 Fox Road, Chuckey, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joshua Williams, 55 Tunnel Road, for failure to appear;
Jeremy Todd Bailey, 1770 Baileyton Main St., Baileyton, for domestic assault;
Rachel N. Hopson, 71 Strolling Lane, Chuckey, for domestic assault/abuse.
The state declined to prosecute Derrick J. Gwyn, 314 Oak Grove Ave., for violation of financial responsibility law and speeding (radar).