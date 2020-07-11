General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 19 included:
Brian Coley Garrett, 8 Carters Sunrise Acres, Fletcher, North Carolina, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia and attempted schedule II drug violation.
Billy Wayne Lee, 7045 Rutledge Pike, Rutledge, drivers license suspended for one year, for violation of implied consent law.
Alicia R. Horton, 501 Braketree Lane, fined $260 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for attempted possession of methamphetamine, driving left of center of road, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful removal of registration decal or plate and violation of financial responsibility law.
Joshua Darrell Powers, 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Leah Pierce, 790 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Shannon Lee Fasnacht, 505 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian C. Garrett, 809 Highland Park Lane, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Alicia Horton, 501 Braketree Lane, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Claude Wills, 218 Mayor Ave.;
Paden R. Crumley, 1610 Ottway Road.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Delores Kaye Johnson, 1044 Susong Road, for cruelty to animals;
Jesse Lee Harrison, 2372 Pigeon Creek Road, for domestic assault.