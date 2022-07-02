Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 20 include:
Kevin Lee Collins, 7595 Horton Highway, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Ricky Lynn Norton, 140 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for simple assault.
Jeremy Nathaniel Curtis, 116 Railroad St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for misdemeanor assault.
Joshua Ray Kilday, 441 Fairgrounds Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for assault.
Matthew Tyler McNutt, 365 Colvert Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple assault.
Brian Scott Henderson, 105 Summit Drive, fined $2,300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, 60 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange, and two counts of possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Ashley N. Phipps, 613 N. Hill St., fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange or methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange.
Christy Nichole Jones, 316 Hillcrest Drive, fined $2,425 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 90 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of schedule II drugs.
James A. Banks, 311 Cherry St., fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 80 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb M. Hensley, 176 E. Brad St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to nine days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete anger management classes, for attempted harassment.
Matthew A. Carter, 1265 Doughtys Chapel Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Joseph Frank Bickford, 205 Shaw Road, Chuckey, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of schedule II drugs.
Michael W. Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop Chuckey, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Brandon L. Nelson, 1210 Liberty Hill S. Road, Limestone, fined $2,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Ryan A. Trivette, 1100 Georgia Ave., Bristol, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, restrained from the victim, for domestic assault.
Jose Martinez, no address listed, fined $380 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving without a license, display of registration plates – manner and DUI.
Hunter O. Smith, 128 Skipper Ridge Road, Limestone, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, weapon forfeited, for DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Ashley C. Guinn, 215 Bohannon Ave., sentenced to two days in jail, for contempt.
Corey Ray Sweat, 1113 Woodside Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Misty Black, 163 Old Mine Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Matthew Allen Carter, 226 W. Sevier Heights, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Wayne Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandon Lynn Nelson, 379 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Dawn Hammonds, 56 Roller St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jose Alejandro Martinez-Flores, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kip Allen Grooms, 165 Patton Lane, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 850 Sanders Road, for aggravated assault;
Corey Ray Sweat, 1113 Woodside Drive, for aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear and criminal trespassing;
Devin Charles Colman, 2320 Blackbear Road, Knoxville, for driving on a suspended license;
Ashley N. Phipps, 613 N. Hill St., for simple possession/casual exchange;
Christy Nichole Jones, 316 Hillcrest Drive, for possession of schedule IV drugs.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Christopher Ariel Colon, 7648 Borens Drive, Orlando, Florida, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Julio A. Molina, 7936 Murcott Circle, Orlando, Florida, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.