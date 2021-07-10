Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 21 included:
Ricky W. Carver, 2223 McKinley Road, Johnson City, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Paul G. Hanly, 89 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, sentenced to five days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Solomon N. Evans, 1516 Northshore Woods Drive, Knoxville, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI>
Jennifer J. Johnson, 3840 Ottway Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license suspended/revoked and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
James E. Johnson, 1825 Snake Hollow Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively suspended to 70 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for misdemeanor evading arrest, false imprisonment, domestic assault and contempt on a violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Bryce Evans, 3082 U St., Lincoln Nebraska, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
Cody N. Manis, 2620 Kingsport Highway, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Francisco G. Parvin, 144 Mason St., fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, vandalism and schedule VI drug violation.
James K. Malone, 57 Skyway Lane, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Tyler L. Williams, 214 Cedar Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving while license suspended/revoked.
Justin L. Caudill, 105 Armitage Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt on a failure to appear and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Thomas R. Williams, 8 Lords Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Stacy L. Brown, 806 Carolina Drive, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Jeremy B. Woodby, 8175 McDonald Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPS classes, for domestic assault.
Jacob E. Shuck, 619 S. McKee St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $125, restrained from the victim, for vandalism under $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespassing; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Robert Dwayne Jennings, 82 Jones St., Baileyton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrain from the victim, for two counts of domestic assault.
Katherine L. Click, 815 Kinsport Highway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kenneth Morales, 101 Armitage Drive, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law, lights required on motor vehicles and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Jeremy B. Woody, 8175 McDonald Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Thomas R. Williams, 8 Lords Lane, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule III drug violation.
Phillip Duke Laws, 290 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heath Garrett Johnson, 4179 Old Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Tyler Blake Worley, 777 Susong Memorial Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Fred Allen Poore, 4146 Baileyton St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Francisco Grayson Parvin, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Malone, 57 Skyway Lane, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Lee Williams, 1304 Rader Side Track, five terms of sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, suspended to 10 months.
Justin Lynn Caudill, 85 Arlie Waddell Lane, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Iramil Rivera, 101 Armitage Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Carolyn Dora Fanney, 1227 Joe Hall Road, Morristown, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Luther Jameason Patterson, 528 Cresent Drive, for credit card fraud;
Thomas R. Williams, 8 Lords Lane, for schedule IV drug violation;
Vanessa G. Proffitt, 496 Berry Ridge Road, Jonesborough,for domestic assault;
Zacharie M. Wells, 1120 Arnold Road, for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Richard Samuel Lusk, 124 Fairway Drive, Gray, for violation of order of protection and stalking;
Grayson Elliott Thacker, 2600 Gracy Farms Lane, Austin, Texas, for possession of prohibited weapon, public intoxication and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Buchanan, 227 Chely Beale Springs Road, Jonesborough, for theft under $1,000;
Christian T. Feathers, 434 Bill Martin Road, Chuckey, for evading arrest and off-highway vehicle on highway;
Aston Garber, 119 Carson Circle, Limestone, for theft under $1,000.