Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 22 included:
Samaroa N. Greenway, 2055 New Garden Road, Cleveland, Virginia, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and simple possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.
Tonya M. Isley, 205 N. Irish St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Mack Edward Peters, 712 Carson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Michael Cutshall, 6132 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Robert E. Hale, 221 Twin Barns Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violation.
Michelle Schmuutzler, 40 Shady Grove Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, ordered to pay restitution of $1,000, must complete 20 hours community work service, for dogs not allowed at large.
Spencer J. Potter, 105 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, sentenced to time served, for contempt on a violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Samuel M. Carter, 7310 Horton Highway, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for no drivers license, violation of financial responsibility law and reckless driving.
Mollie E. McCaslin, 120 Railroad St., fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 55 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule I drug violation and failure to appear.
Cameron A. Horner, 13425 Horton Highway, fined $1,900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, weapon forfeited, for DUI, schedule IV drug violation and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Lauren K. Satterfield, 124 Vicky St., fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, schedule II drug violation and failure to appear.
Landon L. Williams, 240 Guthrie Greene Road, Bulls Gap, fined $925 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, dogs not allowed to at large and possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Shannon Scott Crittenden, 102 Hartshaw Drive, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and driving on a revoked license.
Joy Michelle Gosnell, 105 Oakland Park, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mack Edward Peters, 712 Carson St.,, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Dean Cutshaw, 6132 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Shena N. Perry, 135 McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Edward Hale, 131 Oakland Park, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Timothy Lamar Williams Jr., Manor Apartments, two terms of sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Landon L. Williams, 240 Guthrie Green Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shannon Crittenden, 102 Hartshaw Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed
Dutch D. Church, 1520 Titan Way, Lewisburg, probation terminated;
Bradley Wayne Gutherie, 2059 Carter Valley Road, probation terminated;
Bobby Dean Hensley, 65 Victory Lane, Chuckey, probation continued.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
David Norval King, 132 Jays Lane, for driving on a revoked license;
Brandon L. Foster, 165 Moonlight Court, Midway, for domestic assault;
Rhonda D. Smith, 1320 Brown Springs Road, for failure to appear and assault;
Patricia E. Carver, 953 Olivet Mountain Road, for domestic assault;
Danny R. Carver, 108 A.W. Johnson Park, for domestic assault;
James Michael Story, 13715 Lonesome Pine Trail, for livestock not to run at large;
Octabio T. Ruiz, 147 Goddard Drive, for reckless driving;
Steven M. Williams, 100 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Kayla Hogston, 205 N. Hardin St., for disorderly conduct and domestic assault;
Robert Ledford, 121 Serral Drive, for failure to appear and electronic harassment;
Joseph D. Hale, 116 E. Depot St., for theft of property (motor vehicle) and leaving the scene of an accident with damage;
John Shelton, 2512 Old Knoxville Highway, for electronic harassments;
Spencer J. Potter, 105 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury);
Samuel M. Carter, 7310 Horton Highway, for stolen property (receiving or concealing);
Cameron A. Horner, 13425 Horton Highway, for schedule VI drug violation, driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration improperly displayed;
Mary Ruth Easterly, 7790 McDonald Road, for vaccination of animals.
A judicial diversion was granted for Keaton U. Gregg, 2180 DeBusk Road, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.