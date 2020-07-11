General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 23 included:
William L. Davis, 635 S. McKee St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 15 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Brandon Lee Ricker, 433 Cherry St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
William Lloyd Davis, 635 S. McKee St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.