Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 24 included:
Michael D. Russell, 1260 Mountain Views Road, Rockwood, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Michael D. Russell, 1260 Mountain View Road, Rockwood, fined $1,200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, falsification of the results of a drug test and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Ronald D. Harris, 106 Chapel St., fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suusp30, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Nathanial Levi Burger, 132 Jays Lane, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for for possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted manufacture, delivery, sale or possessions of methamphetamine.
Jareth J. Church, 735 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Luke M. Turner, 115 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Nicole R. Tipton, 252 Bob Crookshanks Road, Jonesborough, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $600, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and shoplifting – theft of property.
Ronald Bernard Harris, 815 McKee St., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Pete J. Shelton, 1478 Old Mountain Road, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Fred Allen Poore, 4146 Baileyton St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chassiti Marie Hazelwood, 15 Ocean Boulevard E., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for James Lewis Brobeck, 2215 Whirlwind Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeremiah L. Reed, 110 S. Highland Ave., for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Christian J. Harvey, 615 Warrensburg Road, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Latisha J. Rice, 5630 Larchwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for fugitive from justice;
Michael D. Russell, 1260 Mountain View Road, Rockwood, for violation of implied consent.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Maurice Mikel Price, 804 Cascade Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, for possession of marijuana;
Charles Kindred Farley, 19 Silver Fox Lane, Delbarton, West Virginia, for schedule VI drug violation;
Tyler Lessa, 1843 Highway 107, Jonesborough, for theft under $1,000.
Brooklyn Makenzie Anderson, 1340 Delta Valley Road, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.