Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 27 included:
Richardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 10 day, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, fined $225 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and criminal impersonation.
Marcus D. Tucker, 119 Anderson St., Morristown, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of domestic assault.
Amber M. Powers, 125 Haney Hill Road, fined $3,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture/delivery/sell of a schedule I controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sell of a schedule II controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sell of a schedule III controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sell of a schedule IV controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sell of a schedule VI controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany L. Julian, 1108 W. Summer St., fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Andra R. Hayes, 145 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for simple possession of schedule IV drugs and DUI.
Jeremy Jenkins, 850 Sanders Road, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 85 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $594, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, domestic assault, aggravated criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and theft under $1,000.
Richard L. Laws, 1196 Mt. Zion Road, Afton, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
James R. Starnes, 595 Whitehouse Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Jennifer Lynn Oscar, 106 Clem St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $71, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Ricardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for Markus D. Tucker, 119 Anderson St., Morristown, for sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a violation of protection order/contempt of court charge.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Janet Banks, 105 Robinson St. W., Mosheim, for criminal trespassing;
Justin Broderick Metcalf, 116 Sycamore St., for failure to appear and public intoxication;
Markus D. Tucker, 119 Anderson St., Morristown, for criminal trespassing and violation of order of protection (domestic violence);
Andra R. Hayes, 145 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 850 Sanders Road, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kenneth Wilhoit, 6805 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, for theft under $1,000;
Zachary J. Dunbar, 202 Wayfair Circle, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs.