Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 29 included:
Jared Shaffer, 144 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Tyler R. Elliott, 455 Bill West Road, Limestone, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Ellen M. Ramey, 276 Jackson Lane W., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, complete domestic violence, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Eric James Jackson, 380 Gatewood Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Joshua Keith Francis, 217 Horseshoe Bend Road, Jonesborough, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jeremy Saunders, 100 Heatherwood Loop, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $149, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Dalena Dawn Johnson, 155 Marsela Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Ronald Mogensen, 115 Chuckey Point, Chuckey, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeremy W. Saunders, 76 Bradley Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Anthony Bruce Lamons, 770 Oakwood Road, Midway, probation terminated;
Candice Rosa Johns, 130 Brown Spring Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Johnny R. Eastepp, 3431 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
Jared Shaffer, 144 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Jonathan B. Wilkie, 1170 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, for display of registration plates – manner;
Matthew K. Barner, 1750 Bolton Road, for failure to appear and domestic assault;
James A. Johnson, 809 W. Church St., for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Steven Harmon, 415 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, for violation of Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.