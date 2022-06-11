Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 3 included:
April Myers, 127 Whispering Oaks Lane, forfeited a cash bond, for worthless check charge.
Doyle Dennis Johnson, 412 Roller St., Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license.
Hope E. Sentelle, 432 Bill Martin Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Nikki M. Lawson, 7808 A. Highway 66N, Rogersville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Stacey D. Bledsoe, 113 Autumn Lane, Rogersville, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 40 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, manufacture, deliverry, sale or possession of methamphetamines and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Brittnay Renee Bowlin, 950 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy Daniel Lane Jr., 12 Stone Mason Way N.W., Huntsville, Alabama, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, forfeited two weapons, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Paul Charles Morphy, 213 Andrews Ave. S., Greenwood, South Carolina, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for interference with 911 calls and DUI.
Spencer A. Feezell, 1623 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Nathane T. McMichael, 82 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 12 days in jail, for four counts of criminal trespassing.
Jason L. Hensley, 443 Hale Ave., Morristown, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 70 days in jail, for three counts of domestic assault.
Bobbie R. Sane, 7457 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, fined $2,300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violation and schedule V drug violation.
Lula Walton, 1288 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Sanders, 120 W. Bernard Ave., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brittany Bowlin, 910 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Stroud, 478 Bandy Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served day for day.
Marcus T. Scalf, 5249 Tillery Road, Knoxville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Lee Hensley, 443 Hale Ave., Morriston, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Bobby Van Norton, 2586 White House Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Ellen Diane Reagan, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Christopher Darrell Hicks, 16 Windower Park, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
George William Calloway Jr., 8085 McDonald Road, Mohawk, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Paul C. Carter, 415 Phillipie Road, Bulls Gap, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Austin Clifford Lowe, 3 Trivette Concord St., Johnson City, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Bobbie Ruth Ann Sane, 7457 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Zachary Andrew Clifton, 1017 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, for driving on a suspended license;
Thomas A. Hamilton, 105 Clem St., for driving while suspended/revoked;
April M. Myers, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault;
Jackie L. Griffin, 6 Hollow Rock Lane, for domestic assault;
Daniel Wilburn Howard, 5 Jesleigh Court, Midway, for driving on a revoked license;
Bobbie R. Sane, 55 Highland Park Lane, Afton, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Nathane T. McMichael, 82 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 120 Curtis St., for theft under $2,500;
Ashley Nicole Phipps, 1 Kaywood Court, Johnson City, for driving on a suspended or revoked;
Roy Daniel Lane Jr., 12 Stone Mason Way, N.W., Huntsville, Alabama, for possession of a handgun while intoxicated;
Paul Charles Morphy, 213 Andrews Ave. S., Greenwood, South Carolina, for violation of implied consent law;
Nathane T. McMichael, 82 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, for failure to appear and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
Bobbie R. Sane, 7457 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, for schedule II drug violation, schedule V drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for Chasity Elaine Gilland, 2145 Shakerag Road, for schedule I drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of theft under $1,000.