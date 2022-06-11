Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 6 included:
Brandon Richard Humphreys, 2661 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nina M. Link, 601 S. Peters Road, Knoxville, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving while licenses cancelled/suspended/revoked and DUI.
Sebastian Lopez, 805 Asheville Highway, fined $375 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving without a license and DUI.
Nathan S. Helton, 2049 John Graham Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Krystal R. Renner, 984 Holley Creek Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Raymond D. Webb, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for failure to appear.
Charles Allen Beach, 6688 Horton Highway Baileyton, for driving on a suspended license.
Phillip D. Hale, no address listed, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Lauren O. Jeffers, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest.
Benjamin A. Thompson, 285 Tunnell Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule Vi controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Leroy Turner, 302 Royal St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving while suspended/revoked and violation of financial responsibility law.
Rodolfo Ramirez, 308 Floral St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest.
Derrick C. Lee, 7045 Rutledge Pike, Rutledge, fined 100 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and driving while suspended/revoked.
Jonathan R. Martin, 4990 Gap Mountain Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for domestic assault and violation of order of protection (domestic assault).
Scott Ermal Shepard, 179 Speedwell Church Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nicholas James Chamberlain, 205 Fieldstone Loop, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Shane Adams, 25 Rail Road St., Mosheim, sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Raymond Webb II, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lauren Jeffers, 175 Union Chapel Road, Afton, sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Larry Wayne Hartsock, 196 Rock Quarry Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Benjamin Adam Thompson, 1880 McCoy Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Kenneth Beal, 310 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Timothy S. Adams, 3463 Blue Springs Parkway, for failure to appear and domestic assault – aggravated;
Robert L. Silvers, 3540 Jockey Road, Limestone, for aggravated assault (domestic);
Johnny Chad Gross, 198 Blackley Creek, Limestone, for failure to appear;
Bruce L. Lamons, 181 Mt. Pleasant Lane, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute Derrick C. Lee, 7045 Rutledge Pike, Rutledge, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for Christopher Wexler, 115 Ashland Drive, for misdemeanor domestic assault.