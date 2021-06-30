Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 7 included:
Shannon M. Arbogast, 240 Old Jonesboro Road, Afton, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Roger A. Langston, 224 Thornwood Drive, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Christopher Lee Davis, 512 W. Church St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Feliciano I. Vincente, 290 Massengill Way, Chuckey, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and domestic assault.
Jesse Edwin Hunnicutt, 96 Dock Branch Road, Barnardsville, North Carolina, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Dale M. Denton, 189 Pruitt Road N., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Nancy Y. McBee, 106 Chapel St., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Randall S. McCaul, 505 Dale St., Kingsport, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Debra A. Walton, 150 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Dustin M. Davis, 670 Friendship Road N., Afton, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Nathan Clinton Church, 2595 Kingsport Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Ashlyn Cosby, 52 Haney Park, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail.
Brian W. Hart, 1620 Kennytown Road, fined $105 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, failure to yield, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Amanda S. Fellers, 1350 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on a suspended license, simple possession of a schedule VI (marijuana) and DUI.
Feliciano Vincente, 290 Massengil Way, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nancy Yvonne McBee, 111 Woodlyn St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Adam Fultz, 6500 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Johnny Ray Norton II, 280 Snapps Ferry Park or 140 Champion Circle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Ashlyn Cosby, 52 Haney Park, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Aleta Jo Johnson, 209 Lynn Ave. or 1880 Old Baileyton Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Bryan Cobble, 727 W. Main St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Jeanna Lee Mathes, 154 Hideaway Hills, Gray, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Larry Dwayne Cooper, 545 Gentry Mountain Road, Flag Pond, for driving on a revoked license;
Melissa A. Surber, 8707 Baileyton Road, Afton, for driving on suspended/revoked;
Mary K. Shelton, 546 Cherokee St., Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Darryl A. Colyer, 839 Rambo Road, for failure to appear;
Jerry Alford Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Travis E. Currence, 949 Twin Barns Road, for domestic assault;
William E. Lamb, 4180 Erwin Highway, Afton, for assault;
Karen S. Lamb, 4180 Erwin Highway, Afton, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Donald R. Morelock, 75 Troy Morelock Lane, for aggravated assault;
Jesse Edwin Hunnicutt, 96 Dock Branch Road, Barnardsville, North Carolina, for violation of implied consent;
Dale M. Denton, 189 Pruitt Road N., for violation of vehicle registration law;
Anna Beth Castle, 2401 Oakwood Road, Midway, for two counts of dogs not allowed at large;
Nathan Clinton Church, 2595 Kingsport Highway, for aggravated criminal trespassing;
Brian W. Hart, 1620 Kenneytown Road, for lights required on motor vehicles;
Amanda S. Fellers, 1350 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey.