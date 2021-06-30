Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 9 included:
Danielle E. Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Joshua Norton, 25 Old Ridge Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Brent A. Colyer, 60 Sequoia Trail, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation and public intoxication.
Ryan D. Humphreys, 4089 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and schedule II drug violation.
Ronald B. Harris, 815 E. McKee St., fined $925 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law, failure to yield, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Kevin Dunbar, 510 Chestnut Ridge, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Martin W. Britton, 7600 Lonesome Pine Trail, for simple possession/c casual exchange;
Kristina Hubbard Morgan, 45 Raders Side Track Road, for failure to appear;
Melody D. Milanich, 833 E. Fork Road, for violation of financial responsibility law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jerry L. Evans, 10 Davy Crockett Mobile Home Park, for domestic assault;
Tammy Fugate, 935 Twin Barns road, for theft under $1,000;
Dennis L. Gosnell, 8167 Asheville Highway, for possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia;
James W. Clifford, 4570 Asheville Highway, for child abuse, neglect and endangerment (if non-violent).
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Tammy Gass, 104 Grandview Ave., for theft under $1,000;
Jessica N. Mease, 8539 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, for misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.