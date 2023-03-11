Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 1 included:
Everette D. Starcher, 7417 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Marcus D. Delancey, 19231 Horton Highway, Fall Branch, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, and public intoxication.
Katie Elizabeth Tarlton, 3524 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Matthew Scott Gulley, 225 Union Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Isaac Gabriel Kovalick, 145 Cedar Creek Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Everette Starcher, 7417 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Calvinno Inman, 3703 Decatur Drive, Knoxville, or 13249 Wallace Pike, Bristol, Virginia, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Lee Rogers, 3315 Old Chuckey Highway, Limestone, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kayla Nicole Shelton, 55 Grant Lane, for failure to appear;
Troy D. McCurry, 144 Kiser Circle, Jonesborough, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Callie A. Feezell, 285 Old Ridge Lane, for driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked;
Christopher M. Cruz, 1145 Holly Creek Road, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute Marcus D. Delancey, 19231 Horton Highway, Fall Branch, for disorderly conduct.