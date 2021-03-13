Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 1 included:
Cody Allen Miller, 80 Ted Cooter Way, Afton, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving on a revoked license and DUI.
Annette D. Allen, 1545 Delta Valley Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Cody Stout, 101 Ealey Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Sarah B. Shelton, 1025 Holly Creek Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Lindsay R. Broyles, 60 Noellwood Drive, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 145 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 and two counts of attempted forgery; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
James Derek Wilhoit, 9000 Warrensburg Road (392 Whitesands Road), fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 175 in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $870, for evading arrest and misdemeanor theft under $2,500.
Michael Dean Cutshaw, 6132 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $326.86, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Cody A. Miller, 80 Ted Cooterway, Afton, sentenced to 30 days, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Andrew West Shelton, 1908 Fish Pond Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Dupkoski, 1 Ocean Boulevarrd, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Health Swatzell, 1780 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Brad Kessler, 75 Kilday Park, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Cody Keith Stout, 101 Ealey Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Larry Steven Scism, 406 Elk St., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Sarah Breanna Shelton, 5355 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Lindsay Broyles, 185 Nadine Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Kennedy Alexus Owens, 5610 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Russellville, probation terminated;
Michael Wayne Marrs, 200 Mohawk Cave Lane, Midway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kennedy Alexus Owens, 5610 Andrew Johnson Highway, Russellville, for underage consumption and failure to appear;
Larry Scism, 406 Elk St., for failure to appear;
Mark A. Grubbs, 1706 Brentwood Drive, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Joshua C. Lane, 1505 Millers Chapel Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Carla E. Miller, 414 W. Irish St., for fugitive from justice;
Cody Alan Miller, 80 Ted Cooter Way, Afton, for violation of implied consent;
George C. Perry III, 679 Deck Valley Road, Bristol, for felon in possession of a firearm, identity theft, schedule III for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving on a suspended license, schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia;
James Derek Wilhoit, 9000 Warrensburg Road, for failure to appear.