Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 10 included:
Cameron Ty Bolyard, 352 Birdwell Circle, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II methamphetamine.
Frederick Bryant, 6572 Bent Creek Drive, Rex, Georgia, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Donald D. Dean, 400 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
James A. Lane, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Adam Knight, 1690 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $84.83, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Denny S. Hensley, 1250 Little Warrensburg Road, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, attempted evading arrest, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and failure to appear at jail.
Christopher W. Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor domestic assault, driving on a revoked license, driving while license is suspended or revoked and criminal trespassing.
Angela L. Cogdell, 1352 Brown Springs Road, fined $2,700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, schedule III drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, schedule IV drug violation, driving while license is suspended or revoked and schedule VI drug violation.
Melinda Babb, 18 Old College St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Tyler Brown, 164 Ted Brown Road, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Devin Zane Stills, 2160 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Donald Dewayne Dean, 340 Cox Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
James Allen Lane, 47 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Adam Ryan Knight, 291 Brown Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Denny Sam Hensley, 1295 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Angela Louise Cogdell, 1352 Brown Springs Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Brittany Lynnea Davis, 310 Juniper St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Daniel C. Price, 369 Blackley Creek Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Cody Whitaker, 8100 Yount Road, Knoxville, probation terminated;
Tomasena Miluv Payne, 7684 Wells Road, Talbott, probation terminated;
Jennifer Nora Evans, 1006 Arnold Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Toby Lee Severt, 135 Starnes Hollow Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Amy Michelle Daniels, 135 Laurel Estates Circle, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Deside Castaneda, 1626 Washington Ave., Morristown, probation terminated;
Elizabeth Johnson, 241 E. Stagecoach Road, probation terrminated;
Jamey Carol Sizemore, 220 Craft Springs Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Jonathan Terry Morgan, 60 Timber Lane, probation terminated;
Gregory Oscar Smith, 107 Chapel St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Heath Lee Johnson, 86 Doty Lane, for dogs not allow at large;
Malcolm J. Horton, 501 Braketree Lane, for aggravated assault;
Christopher W. Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, for violation of financial responsibility law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Heath Johnson, 86 Doty Lane, for dogs not allowed at large;
Ashley A. Jones, 9755 Horton Highway, for contributing to the dependency of a minor;
Cody Marcus Ferguson, 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, for fugitive from justice;
Denny S. Hensley, 1250 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, for lights required on motor vehicles.