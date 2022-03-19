Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 11 included:
Cory S. Balthazr, 204 W. Bernard Ave., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Colton A. Story, 721 Carson St., fined $5 and court cost, for violation of the seat belt law.
Phillip S. Brockwell, 1074 Old Mountain Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Kristina D. Collins, 528 Wilson Ave., Johnson City, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for schedule VI drug violation and DUI.
Caleb L. Key, 335 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Thomas D. Hoff, 3408 Adaline St., Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for stalking.
Christopher Dale Wilson, 711 Woodlawn Road, Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $10,000.
Johnathan Roberts, 61 Hillcrest St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Justin Patrick Duffy, 619 S. McKee St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Phillip Brockwell, 5565 Houston Valley Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jack Walker, 2085 Chuckey Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Aaron Lynn Arwood, 117 Skyview Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Justin Bryan Reece, 1573 Greene Road, Morristown, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Lee Henry, 1409 Lincoln Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Adam Ryan Knight, 291 Brown Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Amber Sanders, 120 W. Bernard Ave., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher D. Wilson, 711 Woodlawn Road, Kingsport, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Sandra Kavanagh, 2665 Bright Hope Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Taylor N. Myers, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault;
Jordon T. Crum, 284 Patterson St., Afton, for aggravated domestic assault;
Samantha D. Williams, 223 W. Main St., for domestic assault;
Ricky L. Jones, 5175 Dulaney Road, for domestic assault;
Daniel L. Pitts, 275 Midway Circle, Midway, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Colton A. Story, 721 Carson St., for possessing a firearm during a felony;
Kristina D. Collins, 528 Wilson Ave., Johnson City, for failure to appear;
Charles Richard Cotton Jr., 448 Ralph St., White Settlement, Texas, for driving without a license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Caleb L. Key, 335 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Thomas D. Hoff, 3408 Adaline St., Kingsport, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for Vasyl Bachuk, 4415 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, New York, for schedule VI drug violation.