Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 12 included:
Dwight Wayne Green Jr., 6354 Amasis Court, North Chesterfield, Virginia, fined fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Powers, 315 E. Wellshill Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $58, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Brooklyn M. Romines, 514 W. Church St., fined $2,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacturing, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Michelle D. Romines, 514 W. Church St., fined $2,400 and cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacturing, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Dennis Joshua Frye, 40 Colvert Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I drugs.
Jonathon Lewis, 2807 Arkansas Drive, Knoxville, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury), driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility law.
Brandon Weeks, 315 E. Wellshill Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $2,525 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 100 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $122, restrained from the victim, for schedule III drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, misdemeanor manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, prohibited weapons, lights required on motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia and theft under $1,000.
Mary Katherine Knight, 12310 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brooklyn Michelle Romines, 514 W. Church St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Angela N. Holtsclaw, 1104 King Springs Road, Johnson City, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Trevor Dehaven, 1080 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kenneth Wayne Kemp, 196 Kidwell School Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
David Lynn Ricker, 379 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Sebastian Lee Carter, 2700 Shamway Drive, Johnson City, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dennis Frye, 40 Culvert Road, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amanda Leanne Ricker, 1005 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation were dismissed for William Harville, 3515 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute Brad Reed, 2405 Milburton Road, Limestone, for electronic harassment.