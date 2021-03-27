Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 15 included:
David Lee West, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Katie E. Tarlton, 3524 Whitehouse Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tyler C. Everhart, 1510 E. Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
George W. Calloway, 164 Sterling Drive, Mosheim, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 64 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of the seat belt law, failure to give due care and failure to appear.
Stacy Shores Wilhoit, 6805 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $51, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Daniel Wayne McNeese, 290 Central St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Ryan D. Phillips, 146 W. Bernard Ave., fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange.
Donya Kathleen Tipton, 322 Royal St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Elizabeth Danielle Cobble, 655 Hartman Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Katie Elizabeth Tarlton, 3524 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Curtis Everhart, 15 Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
George Calloway Jr., 1577 Carpenter Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ryan Dorn Phillips, 146 W. Bernard Ave., sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute Daniel Wayne McNeese, 290 Central St., for violation of implied consent law.