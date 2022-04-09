Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 17 included:
Gene D. Wheeler, 1 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Alexis Morgan, 39 Union Chapel Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $248.40, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
John Clay Smith, 885 Seaton Road, Afton, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $15.40, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing, volation of order of protection and theft under $1,000.
Ronnie L. Hardesty, 104 Persia Estates Drive, Rogersville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Rechelle Annette Gaddis aka Harmon, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Holly Nichole Carrico, 305 W. Irish St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Amos K. Stout, 101 Ealey Road, fined $1,025 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule IV drugs, public intoxication and simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Keith A. Arnold, 288 Beaver Road, Bluff City, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Christopher A. Crawford, 560 Rolling Hills Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Martin Lee Long, 1193 Ward Place, Kingsport, fined $1,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, simple possession of schedule III (steroids) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louis S. Wall, 1417 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and resisting stop, arrest.
George Bertis Davis, 111 Mobile Way, Parrottsville, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica Jay Vanderbrook, 390 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christy Gail Hodge, 2084 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Gene Doug Wheeler, 205 Unaka St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Justin Stacey Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rechelle Annette Gaddis aka Harmon, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Amos Stout, 101 Ealey Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Alen Crawford, 560 Rolling Hills Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Martin Long, 123 N. Brummitt St., Rogersville, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kelly Fasnacht, 540 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jason Vernon Champion, 110 W. Barton Ridge Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Louis Sterling Wall, 19 Bradley Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute Martin Lee Long, 1193 Ward Place, Kingsport, for fugitive from justice.