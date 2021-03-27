Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 18 included:
Shasta N. Hackler, 370 Tusculum Boulevard, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
William J. Stanton, 883 W. Main St., Johnson City, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and failure to appear.
Latashia D. Hensley, 710 Rosa Drive, Lebanon, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days sentenced to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and domestic assault.
Amanda Dawn Mercer, 780 Heritage Road N., Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Svette, 65 Victoria Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brian Edward Hilton, 2260 Susong Memorial Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Tyler P. Baughard, 7589 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, for domestic assault.