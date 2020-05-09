General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 18 included:
Shirley J. Gregory, 415 Highland St., Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Bobby Van Norton, 2586 White House (Horse) Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Terry Wayne Sauceman, 140 Harold Cemetery Road, for driving on a revoked license;
Matthew Lee Lamb, 7494 Asheville Highway, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor;
Joanie M. Cook, 526 Cherokee St., Mosheim, for dogs not allowed at large;
Chelsea Alexander Moorleghen, 2700 Windword Drive, Johnson City, for two counts of driving on a suspended license;
Richard L. Greenwell, 1409 Daisy St., for dogs not allowed at large.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Amy L. Verran, 131 Mason St., for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Richard L. Greenwell, 1409 Daisy St., for dogs not allowed at large and cruelty to animals;
Brittany L. Davis, 310 Juniper St., for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Trinity A. Edison, 2966 Devonfield Ave., Waldorf, Maryland, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.