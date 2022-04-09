Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 18 included:
Matthew J. Martin, 192 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for ignition interlock device violation.
Cassidy A. Seal, 594 Kyle Valley Road, Eidson, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Michael Wayne Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Marquee B. Blunt, 870 Dunham Road, Chuckey, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Matthew J. Martin, 192 Ocean Boulevard E., for driving while suspended/revoked
The state declined to prosecute Martin Lee Long, 1193 Ward Place, Kingsport, for driving on a revoked license.