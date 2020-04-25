General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 2 included:
Ronnie J. Roberts, 1055 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, forfeited a cash bond of $280, for public intoxication.
Larry N. Eastepp, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Johnny C. Gross, 2660 Kingsport Highway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Melinda K. Lafollette, 646 Blackley Creek Road, Limestone, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing and shoplifting – theft of property.
Matthew Doyle Waddell, no address listed, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 150 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for assault on an officer and escape (attempted).
James B. Hensley, 8707 Baileyton Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and criminal impersonation.
Khrista A. Hensley, 38 Isley Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, balance on probation, for evading arrest and criminal impersonation.
Barry W. Fortner, 704 Anest Road, Chuckey, fined $1,600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for manufacturing, delivery, sale or posssession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violation, resisting stop, arrest and failure to appear at jail.
Roy L. Cobb, 155 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault;
Brittany S. Powell, no address listed, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for contributing to the dependency of a minor over eight years old and contributing to the dependency of a minor under eight years old.
Ashley Gayle Martin, 105 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Tonya M. Isley, 20 E. Allens Bridge Road, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, fined simple possession of methamphamine and schedule II drug violations.
Skye B. Cameron, 147 N. Sunset St., fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and schedule II drug violation.
Keary L. Dykes, 743 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule IV drug violation.
Larry Neil Estepp, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Krista Annette Hensley (aka Malone), 38 Isley Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Joe Shelton, 713 Carson St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brandon James Summey, 245 Quillen Shell Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Johnny Chad Gross, 198 Blackley Creek, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bryan Joseph Hodges, 4256 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Bradley Hensley, 6620 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brittany Samantha Powell, 620 Green Mountain Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tonya Michelle Isley, 315 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Keary L. Dykes, Barkley Road, Telford, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brian Allan Sharp, 1009 Melbourne Ave., Knoxville, probation terminated;
Blair Lyle Thompson, 114 Marshall Lane, probation terminated;
Anthony Wayne Hopkins, 1012 Virginia Ave., Bristol, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Christian Isaiah Eddie Rader, 2800 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, for cruelty to animals and domestic assault;
Brandon Marshall, 302 Guinn Drive, for simple assault;
Nicholas Scott Aldridge, 1440 Birdwell Mill Road, for domestic assault;
Johnny Ray Estepp Jr., 230 Pottertown Road, Midway, for domestic assault;
Brian Sharp, 1009 Melbourne Ave., Knoxville, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Barry W. Fortner, 704 Anest Road, Chuckey, for Schedule III drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Brittany S. Powell, no address listed, for two counts of child neglect to a minor over eight years old and child neglect to child under eight year of age;
Ashley Gayle Martin, 105 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, for violation of implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Tonya M. Isley, 20 E. Allens Bridge Road, for schedule VI drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Skye B. Cameron, 147 N. Sunset St., for unregistered vehicle;
Jonathan S. Mitchum, 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, for open container law;
Keary L. Dykes, 743 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, for schedule III drug violation.