Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 2 included:
Dana N. Hollenbaugh, 207 E. Broyles St., fined $50 and court cost, for failure to yield to the right of way.
Kenyel D. Jones, 180 Bledsoe Hollow Lane, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Bobby D. Ealey, 320 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and misdemeanor evading arrest.
Angela M. Malone, 280 Poncho Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Rusty W. Grinstead, 85 S. Greene St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Kimberly R. Penley, 667 Rambo Road, fined $825 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Christopher Wlodarchak, 357 Laws Road, Limestone, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rusty Wallace Grinstead, 2511 Fairview Road, Morristown, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donnie Eugene Johnson Jr., 82 Bradley Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Lewis Anderson, 709 Wesley Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James A. Justice, 1810 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Kimberly R. Penley, 667 Rambo Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Adam Ryan Knight, 1690 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John Quinlan, 510 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Ashley T. Davis, 406 Elk St., for tag/plates improperly displayed;
Madison J. Perry, 141 Logwood Lane, for domestic assault;
Minnis S. Paxton, 1170 Temple St., for failure to appear and domestic assault;
Ellen M. Ramsey, 276 Jackson Lane W., for domestic assault;
Jeffrey L. Ramsey, 276 Jackson Lane, W., for aggravated domestic assault;
Crystal D. Choc Tzi, 1120 Arnold Road, for lights required on motor vehicles;
Tashina Wanbligles Merzlak, 1670 Valleydale Road, Mosheim, for theft under $1,000;
Cody A. Stripling, 141 Logwood Lane, for domestic assault;
Jason L. Holt, 1490 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, for three counts of domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Keaton Greg, 2180 Debusk Road, for vandalism;
Bobby D. Ealey, 320 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, for evading arrest.