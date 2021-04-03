Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 24 included:
James L. Tadder, 120 Lakeshore Park, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for disorderly conduct.
Justin D. Brown, 205 Royce St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Tyler Franklin, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule II drugs.
Jesse D. Hohlbaugh, 2000 Whirlwind Road, fined $2,675 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violation, schedule IV drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Timothy M. Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 70 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
James David Tunnell, 1255 Main St., Moshiem, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Tyler Mitchel Lemka, 6414 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Hohlbaugh, 2000 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Timothy Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges, to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kaleb P. Coleman, 2451 Camp Creek Road, for underage consumption;
Scottie L. Pack, 1074 Old Mountain Road, for domestic assault;
Kaleb P. Coleman, 2451 Camp Creek Road, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James L. Tadder, 120 Lakeshore Park, for harassment (oral threat);
Thurman Jones, 305 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, for simple assault;
Matthew Randall, 170 Deseree Broyles Road, Chuckey, for auto burglary and theft under $10,000;