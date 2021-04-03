Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 25 included:
James Johnson, 809 W. Church St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Brett A. Turner, 760 Grassy Creek Road, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an addition sentenced to 30 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for criminal trespassing and domestic assault.
Steven Gordon, 905 Seaton Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charles Weston Burns, 98 Baileyton College St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Allen Johnson, 1012 Lenny Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brett Allen Turner, 249 Jennifer St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.