Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 26 included:
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Archie Everhart, 2015 N. Mohawk Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marty Ottinger, 44 State Creek Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following
Michelle Francis Ingle, 3919 Broken Oak, White Lake, Michigan, probation terminated;
Gary Henderson, 111 Sparta St., probation terminated;
Jason W. Fleenor, 20075 Haskell Station Road, Bristol, Virginia, probation terminated;
Kimberly Michelle Tolliver, 160 Crockett Timbers, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11;
Angel Michelle Matthews, 1158 Butchers Valley Road, Rogersville, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Melvin Brandon Lamar Easter, 20 Airport Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Kevin Gene Southerland, 310 N. Highland Ave., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Brittany Samantha Powell, 169 Morris Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Lisa Broadwater, 320 Old Baxter Road, Fall Branch, probation terminated;
Logan Hilemon 1201 Morningside Drive, probation terminated;
Jimmy Lynn Swatzell, 10 Mmeadowbrooke Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for Trevor J. Rhea, 3780 Marvin Road, Mosheim, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Coty M. Willett, 406 Elk St., for three counts of violation of financial responsibility law and two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
A judicial diversion was granted for Madison C. Shelton, 1110 Martin Road, Limestone, for theft from building.