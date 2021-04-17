Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 29 included:
Breana Aunjoli Mackey, 1187 Seymour Ave., Columbus, Ohio, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for disorderly conduct.
Darius Brown, 1470 Milburnton Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 17 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for electronic harassment and interference with a 911 call.
Billy S. Gregg, 2167 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Brandon Singleton, 855 Main St., Mosheim, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
William B. Marshall, 144 Brooks Drive, fined $5 and court cost, for speeding (radar).
Donna Louise Metcalf, 1275 Charles Doty Road, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Phillip K. Clay, 111 W. Lester Ave., Lebanon, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for party to the offense of evading arrest.
Walter E. Sayers, 215 Ross Boulevard, fined $1,525 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I drugs, simple possession of schedule II drugs and public intoxication.
Leslie L. Patrick, 2000 Whirlwind Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $2,500, for vandalism under $1,000.
Marshall L. Setser, 813 Pine Ridge Road, Rogersville, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Claude Thomas Munsey, 165 Hartman Lane, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 140 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $175, for joyriding, failure to appear and two counts of domestic assault.
Mariah L. Murray, 602 Franklin St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Joshua D. Baley, 435 Kiser Loop, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days, to be served consecutively, suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $148.49, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Ronald B. Harris, 815 E. McKee St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Brandon Michael Singleton, 319 Cherry St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Brent Marshall, 421 E. Church St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Patton Lee Key, 735 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Tiffany Leigh Phelps, 425 Cedar Creek Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Donna Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Baskett, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Celisa Karen Carter, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Thomas Roberts, 1000 Kiser Boulevard, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Claude Thomas Munsey, 165 Hartman Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Dale James Carlyle Baley, 425 Kiser Loop, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Wilhoit, 392 White Sands Road, sentenced to 120 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation; consecutive to other sentencing.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Adrian Munoz, 1407 Woodlawn Drive, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jamen Terrance Wills, 213 Bohannon Ave., for failure to appear;
Christopher P. Hensley, 1050 House Road, for domestic assault;
William J. Cutshaw, 485 Olivet Mountain Road, for domestic assault;
Terry S. Lamb, 300 Humbert Lane, Mosheim, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Joshua T. Roberts, 1000 Kiser Boulevard, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Daniel Wayne McNeese, 290 Central St., for possession of schedule IV drugs;
Bradley L. Johnson, 477 W. Pierce St., Lebanon MO, for forgery;
Erika L. Worrell, 286 Moore Road, Mooresburg, for fugitive from justice;
Irene Dotson, St. James Road, for stalking;
Margie Marie Collins, 165 Hartman Lane, for theft over $2,500 (motor vehicle);
Claude T. Munsey, 165 Hartman Lane, for failure to appear;
Joshua Dale James Carlyle Baley, 4233 Kiser Loop, for theft of property.