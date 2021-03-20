Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 3 included:
Terry L. Owens, 725 Cedar Crest Road, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Michael Kevin Bender, 1965 Stone Dam Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Travis R. Collins, 215 Pine Ridge Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of failure to appear.
Tyler P. Ramey, 150 Stargazer Drive, Midway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule I drug violation.
Valenzia P. Gudger, 310 Juniper St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to six days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor assault.
Nathaniel Burger, 132 Jays Lane, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustin Paul Collins, 512 E. Church St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Paul Ryan Griggs, 229 J. Mell Johnson Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Richard Sierra, 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, for driving on a suspended license;
Justin Sherrill, no address listed, for failure to appear;
Carrie M. Johnson, 84 Bradley Ave., for violation of financial responsibility law and driving without possession of vehicle registration;
Jessica Dearing, 305 Elmer Hayes Road, for dogs not allowed at large.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Carrie (Hatfield) Burger, 80 Brad St., for simple assault;
Valenzia P. Gudger, 310 Juniper St., for violation against court/court orders/injunctions.