Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 30 included:
Daniel L. Ownby, 3276 Nuns Cove Road, Sevierville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Joshua R. Lawson, 235 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Ryan J. Burkholder, 1690 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Justin C. Crumm, 1155 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Craig A. Gobble, 313 N. Irish St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Tyler Perry Ramey, 1925 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Brittany M. Mayhew, 613 N. Hill St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule I drug violation.
Rainbow Mountain Drinnon, 1733 Buggy Road, Morristown, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Ramey, 1925 Carter Valley Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brittany Mayhew, 2840 Middle Creek Road, Afton, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Sheila Kay Jester, 1315 Jim Fox Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Annie Ruth Gilkerson, 681 White House Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Daniel L. Owenby, 3276 Nuns Cove Road, Sevierville, for failure to appear;
Chaz Marquis Condra, 5675 Jones Bridge Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Dustin M. Owen, 44 Culver Drive, Midway, for two counts of domestic assault;
Karen Fleming, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
James C. Pepper, 170 Cooter Way, for domestic assault;
Mavin N. Southerland, no address listed, for driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and two counts oaf failure to appear;
Dallas L. Mohler, 24 Praire Lane, for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kyra Davis, 484 Bandy Road, for theft under $1,000;
Levin Lewis Jr., 177 Viking Circle, for theft under $1,000.