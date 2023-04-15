Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 31 included:
Cergio Ventura Santiago, 200 Sylvia Drive, Knoxville, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Cody A. Morriston, 135 Shady Grove Lane, Mosheim, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for public intoxication.
Bruce W. Whitley, 1009 Old Knoxville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Joshua T. Roberts, 769 E. Stagecoach Road, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and schedule II drug violation.
Devin D. Carter, 3650 Snapps Ferry Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Jeremy Frank Miller, 4541 McKinley St., Gary, Indiana, fined $1,955 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while licnes is suspended/revoked, loud mufflers and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Tina Hensley, 424 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days sentenced to 30 days, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs.
Neil G. Campbell, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Billy W. Holland, 115 Holland Road, Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, firearm forfeited, order of protection ordered, for aggravate assault (domestic).
Hugh J. McKay, 590 E. Allen Bridge Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search, three counts of misdemeanor assault, and four counts of violation of community supervision for life.
Cody R. Mathes, 1153 Ripley Island Road, Afton, fined $1,725 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving without a license, schedule III drug violation, schedule IV drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Bruce W. Whitley, 747 Spears Dykes Road, Baileyton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Joshua Thomas Roberts, 1000 Kiser Boulevard, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Ashley Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeremy Frank Miller, 521 W. Main St., Johnson City, sentenced to 30 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tina Louise Hensley, 424 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Cory Mathes, 935 Gosnell Susong Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Whitney Nicole Humber, 385 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, probation terminated;
Courtney Marshall, 195 Little Chuckey Cut-off, Mosheim, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Austin W. Harris, 1032 W. Vann Road, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon;
Haleigh B. Baggett, 75 Indian Hills Circle, for domestic assault;
Conley D. Ball, 526 Crescent Drive, for driving while license is suspended/revoked;
Ashley N. Cochran, 840 Lovelace Road, Fall Branch, for domestic assault;
Victoria L. Edwards, 1275 Old Baxter Road, Fall Branch, for domestic assault;
Damien E. Heister, 406 Elk St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
William B. Marshall, 144 Brooks Drive, for domestic assault;
Billy R. Hawkins, 1460 Marvin Road, Mosheim, for two counts of domestic assault;
Bobby Jo M. Nwracaj, 3821 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, for driving uninsured;
Jimmy L. Nelson, 208 Telford Road, Telford, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Latasha A. Hayes, 1709 Shields Ferry Road, Morristown, for driving while license is suspended/revoked;
Ronald L. Williams, 50 Swift Park, for aggravate domestic assault;
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, for failure to appear;
Elizabeth V. Dodson, 180 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Chad Michael Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, for domestic assault;
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., for domestic assault;
Tevas L. Cutshall, 110 Woodlyn St., for violation financial responsibility law;
Ronald V. Rodgers, 202 Buffalo Mountain Lane, Unicoi, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Marshall C. Buell, 1005 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, for registration expired/improperly displayed.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jeremy Frank Miller, 4541 McKinley St., Gary, Indiana, for driving while in possession of methamphetamine and registration improperly displayed;
Hugh J. McKay, 590 E. Allen Bridge Road, for violation of implied consent and two counts of violation of community supervision for life;
Moncia Jean Sayles, 2705 Glengary Ave. N.W., Roanoke, Virginia, for possession with intent to sale schedule II drugs, possession with intent to sale schedule II drugs and possession with intent to sale schedule II drugs;
Cory R. Mathes, 1153 Ripley Island Road, Afton, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and violation of window tint law;
James D. Riessen, 169 E. Grand Ave., Johnson City, for manufacturing of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Elizabeth Danielle Cobble, 170 Rolling Hills Road, for simple assault;
Ronnie R. Britt, 2309 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City, for manufacturing of methamphetamine;
Marshall C. Buell, 1005 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, for violation of two counts of financial responsibility law.
A judicial diversion was granted for Garrett A. Gilley, 9190 Warrensburg Road, Midway, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.