Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 31 included:
Jimmy C. Waddell, 325 Splatter Creek Road, Limestone, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tiffanie A. Fillers, 85 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond, for worthless check charge.
Mary Morelock, 2290 Lost Mountain Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $35.85, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Melissa Bernard, 222 Kelly Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $35.85, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Shawn J. Forqurean, 57 Culver Drive, Midway, fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
John Paul N. Mullins, 4250 Houston Valley Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Aaron M. Hannah, 1814 Alabama Ave., Jefferson City, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, domestic assault and criminal impersonation.
Dustin B. Bishop, 201 Midway Circle, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Stephen R. Shelton, 110 Cooter Way, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
John P. Mullins, 4350 Houston Valley Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tiffany Gunter, 1430 Whitesands Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Destiny Henley, 3005 Oakwood Road, Midway, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation were dismissed for Cameron Horner, 13425 Horton Highway, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Dierra S. Moore, 151 Schofield Drive, for aggravated domestic assault;
Michael Todd Stansel Jr., 777 Susong Memorial Road, for fugitive from justice;
Karsey Danielle Hurst, 892 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap, for driving on a suspended license;
Jaden J. Jenkins, 1208 Eastview Lane, for two counts of criminal trespassing.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Donald Ray Mathes Jr., 256 Bland Farm Road, Bland, Virginia, for fugitive from justice;
Tiffanie Fillers, 85 Elmer Haynes Road, Mosheim, for two counts of worthless check charge.