Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 4 included:
Matthew Lynn Bradley, 513 Leconte Lane, Knoxville, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Victoria E. Skelton, 203 Hartman Road, Jonesborough, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
James I. Ballard, 101 Patton May Road, Telford, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for driving on a revoked license and domestic assault.
Cody Brandon Kyne, 2610 Grassy Creek Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Steven C. Parker, 2904 Kingsport Highway, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and criminal impersonation.
Darryl W. Kelkites, 293 S. Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Samantha J. Farley, 3925 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for two counts of child abuse and neglect (if non-violent).
Brittany L. Cutshaw, 9634 Asheville Highway, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law, failure to appear and three counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Tonya Michelle Morgan, 1736 Old Tusculum Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kip Allen Grooms, 165 Patton Lane, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Israel Ballard, 101 Patton May Road, Telford, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Trevor Cole Bentley, 320 Ealey Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amanda Sue Fellers, 405 Sunnyside Loop, sentenced to 4 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mark McGhee, 290 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Allen Fletcher, no address listed, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marcus B. Shores, 605 W. McKee St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Samantha Joanne Farley, 3925 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brittany Lashae Cutshaw, 88 Bainey Broyles Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeremy Osborne, 788 Whispering Road, probation terminated;
Donald Dewayne Dean, 340 Cox Road, ordered to pay court cost probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Amber R. Fillers, 65 State St., for driving while licenses is suspended or revoked;
Chase M. Ivey, 432 Rocky Hill Drive, for domestic assault;
Amanda Nicole Voiles, 9705 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, for driving on a suspended license;
Phillip A. Walker, 768 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked;
Wesley Dewayne Burgess, 885 Old Stage Road, for violation of implied consent law;
Joseph K. Armes, 111 Southard Farm Lane, Oliver Springs, for reckless driving;
Clifford W. Gregg, 395 Stone Mountain Lane, for child abuse and neglect (if violent);
Vanesa K. Boles, 1816 Moore Ave., for domestic assault;
Isaiah Christopher Lee Stephen, 750 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear;
McAyla Shelton, 467 Fox Road, Chuckey, for two counts of failure to appear;
Brittany L. Cutshaw, 9634 Asheville Highway, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Addison Heck, 103 Skyview Drive, for harassment;
Gleen Ray Davis Jr., 451 Price Ridge Road, Bland, Virginia, for fugitive from justice;
Cody Brandon Kyne, 2610 Grassy Creek Road, for possession of schedule VI drugs;
McAyla Shelton, 524 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey, for joyriding;
Samantha J. Farley, 3925 Blue Springs Parkway, for public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Tucker Wesley Brown, 1585 Ellis Woods Loop, Sevierville, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Chelsea M. Sherman, 266 Fiesta Lane, for theft of property (under $1,000);
Jessica Lewis, 177 Viking Circle, for theft under $1,000;
Joshua Keith Taylor, 815 Oliver Road, Knoxville, for schedule VI drug violation;
Steven Dewayne Hensley Jr., 11532 Riverview Road, Coeburn, Virginia, for misdemeanor manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines and unlawful drug paraphernalia.