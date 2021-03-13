Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 5 included:
Shawn W. Brooks, 60 Dyer Road, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Terry S. Harrison, 400 E. McKee St., fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and schedule II drug violation.
Melissa Louise Ollis, 109 Hartsell St., Elizabethton, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Zachary Hogeboon, 1115 Old Cemetery Road, fined $825 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $58.47, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000, public intoxication and possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Melissa Louise Ollis, 109 Hartsell St., Elizabethton, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew David Burkey, 75 Centenial Lane, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Zachary Hogeboon, 1115 Old Cemetery Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Violation of probation dismissed
Patricia Anne Shulz, 1423 E. Church St., probation terminated;
Misty Black, 163 Old Mine Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Christian Theodor Smith, 1250 Catawba St., Kingsport, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Alicia Marsh, 2116 Providence Circle, Morristown, for electronic harassment;
Shawn W. Brooks, 60 Dyer Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Dustin A. Absher, 2497 Baileyton Highway, for driving while license is suspended/revoked.