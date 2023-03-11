Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 6 included:
Micah S. Birminham, 822 Caroline Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Carrie L. Powers, 55 Oakdale Road N., Limestone, for driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Crystal S. Carter, 340 Cox Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Donald L. Watts, 8115 Whetsel Road, Whitesburg, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Austin Ray Frost, 7334 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 40 hours of community work service, for underage driving while impaired.
Damiam R. Madeano, 7040 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, sentenced to 20 hours community work service, for reckless driving.
Carrie Lynn Powers, 55 Oakdale Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Shane Carter, 340 Cox Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Letha Gevea Shelton, 106 Dyer St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jason E. Gosnell, 4390 Kelly Gap Road, for failure to appear;
Shaunilia McGhee, 2000 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, for failure to appear;
Joe R. Roark, 94 Shanks Park, Afton, for failure to give due care;
Edwin V. Freeman, 13017 Payton Drive, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Corey A. Metcalf, 1857 Carters Valley Road, for registration expired/improperly displayed.
The state declined to prosecute Adam Ryan Isley, 130 Bailey St., for possession of firearm during dangerous felony.