Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 7 included:
Christopher E. Cutshall, 120 Curtis St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Dylan D. Carter, 319 Cherry St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Madison Odarah Metcalf, 1080 Harold Cemetary Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for vandalism under $1,000; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Brian L. Rogers, 145 Crocket Timbers Road, Limestone, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and schedule II drug violation.
Thomas J. Welch, 1074 Old Mountain Road, fined $55 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law and registration violation.
Ryan Sanders, no address listed, sentenced to two days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Candice J. Pricenor, 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Brian L. Augustine, 512 N. Roane St., Harriman, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Amos K. Stout, 101 Ealey Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Heather Bowman, 1235 Union Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Travis W. Bullman, 525 Hartman Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Edwin Godinez, 8336 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on a revoked license and DUI.
Christopher Cutshall, 366 Carson Creek Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica L. Stewart, 1705 East Fairview, Johnson City, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dylan Dakota Carter, 319 Cherry St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Anthony Tyler Setser, 7676 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Lincoln Augustine, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashleu Amber Baskett, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brian Lee Rogers, 3315 Old Chuckey Highway, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amos Keith Stout, 101 Ealey Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Robert Earnes Tilson, 84 Pigeon Creek Road, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kevin G. Southerland, 45 Chickadee Road, Afton, for domestic assault;
Christopher E. Cutshall, 120 Curbs St., for failure to appear;
Brian G. Morrison, 2545 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, for driving while suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jessica Lee Stewart, 803 Swadley Road, Johnson City, for fugitive from justice;
Kenneth NMN Harris, 344 28th St., New York, NY, for fugitive from justice;
Travis W. Bullman, 525 Hartman Lane, for possession of a handgun while under the influence;
Edwin Godinez, 8335 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, for violation of implied consent law.
A judicial diversion was granted for Zachary Rosenbaum, 4825 Andrew Johnson Highway, for theft under $1,000.