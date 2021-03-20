Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 8 included:
Sherry R. Bowman, 300 Colyer Road, forfeited a cash bond of $327.40, for worthless check charge.
Rhonda N. Hodges, 1390 Popular Springs Road, forfeited a cash bond of $429.30, for worthless check charge.
George M. Cox, 160 Pleasant Valley Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 15 days in jail, 10 days day for day, for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Jamie Montgomery, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for failure to appear.
Jody A. Harrison, 116 Arles Jennings Road, Chuckey, sentenced to time served, for violation of protection order/contempt of court.
Daryl M. Caldwell, 340 Cox Road, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Dustin T. Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Christopher D. Wilson, 711 Woodlawn Road, Kingsport, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, schedule II drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and schedule I drug violation.
Tyler R. Knight, 85 Jockey Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, for failure to appear.
Alan R. Ragan, 338 E. Vann Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for failure to appear.
Alan R. Jones, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule III drug violation, schedule VI drug violation and schedule II drug violation.
Jamie Montgomery, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustin Thomas Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert C. Landers, 56 Quail Ridge Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Christopher Adam Hamilton, 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danielle Renea Dockery, 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Pricilla Dawn (Riddle) Brown, 55 Victoria Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Tyler Knight, 85 Jockey Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Sheila K. Davis, 630 Bill Martin Road, Afton, sentenced to six month at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Alan Roy Jones, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Paul Curtis Carter, 415 Phillipi Church Road, Bulls Gap, for failure to appear;
Brittany L. Robinson, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, for driving on suspended/revoked;
Dustin Alan Porter, 111 Mimosa Lane, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jody A. Harrison, 116 Arles Jennings Road, Chuckey, for violation of protection order/contempt of court.
Alan R. Jones, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, for possessing a firearm during a felony.