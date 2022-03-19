Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on March 9 included:
Shawn T. Hans, 125 Oak Hills Circle, Jefferson City, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responstibility law.
Dustin L. Gosnell, 10341 Asheville Highway, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Elan Dean Littrell, 7 Harris Road, Asheville, North Carolina, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Melissa D. Lawson, 1214 E. Church St., fined $975 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, driving while license is suspended or revoked and simple possession/casual exchange.
Terry L. Deyton, 211 N. Nelson St., fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and schedule IV drug violation.
Ashley Wheeler, 30 Alisha Drive E., fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $131.61, restained from the victim, for failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia annd theft under $1,000.
Chad D. Gray, 1255 Goodman Loop, Mosheim, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury) and evading arrest.
Krystle Lynn Moreno, 19 Lambs Park, Limestone, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault and failure to appear.
Dylan D. Carter, 985 Oak Hills Road, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Pete J. Shelton, 1478 Old Mountain Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Tyler E. Cureton, 177 Speedwell Church Road, Bulls Gap, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Sonja Good, 420 W. McKee St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Jacob Hubert Lawing, 1610 Middle Creek Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua B. Wade, 127 Connie Court N.E., Cleveland, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, weapon forfeited, for possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Elizabeth D. Cobble, 318 Forest Hill Drive, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for vandalism, public intoxication, and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Melissa Dawn Lawson, 245 Ashway Terrace, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Nicole Wheeler, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lujack Murphy McKinney, 1460 Marvin Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Lynn Gross, 3405 Blue Springs Parkway, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Krystle Lynn Moreno, 19 Lambs Park, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Pete J. Shelton, 1478 Old Mountain Road, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Warren R. Ramey, 821 Howard Baker Jr. Boulevard, Knoxville, for driving while suspended/revoked and domestic assault;
Bryson Alexander Duke, 7225 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, for disorderly conduct;
Shawn T. Hans, 125 Oak Hills Circle, Jefferson City, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Sabrina L. Miller, 206 Sunset Boulevard, for domestic assault;
Bethany N. Quales, 495 Horton Highway, for domestic assault;
Elizabeth Danielle Cobble, 318 Forest Hill Drive, for failure to appear;
Dustin L. Gosnell, 10341 Asheville Highway, for driving while suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute Melissa D. Lawson, 1214 E. Church St., for fabricating/tampering with evidence.