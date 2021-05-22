Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 10 included:
Houston Jared Hayes, 342 Bayberry Drive, Kingsport, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Juan Francisco, 3506 Ian Drive, Johnson City, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine.
Crystal A. Mathes, 1475 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation and DUI.
Michael A. Light, 169 Brookfield Lane, Kingsport, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, forfeited weapon, restrained from the victim, for misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapon and theft under $1,000.
Kyle A. York, 3725 Newport Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Lauren M. Lawson, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Terry S. Harrison, 400 E. McKee St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days sups10, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Jeffrey A. Hinkle, 406 Elk St., fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for disorderly conduct, resisting stop, arrest, violation of financial responsibility law and failure to appear.
Shawn M. Cutshaw, 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Chassiti M. Hazelwood, 15 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Darrell Thompson, 1618 Iroquois Court, Lugoff, South Carolina, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 13 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Damien E. Griffin, 2336 Middle Creek Road, Afton, fined $155 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 62 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, display of registration plates violation – manner, failure to appear and domestic assault.
Mack A. Lewis, 1865 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, 30 days are day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Cody R. Daniels, 8539 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, 30 days are day for day, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Jason Eugene Gosnell, 4390 Kelley Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Lauren Michelle Lawson, 1120 Arnonld Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crissy Renea Norton, 325 Leonard St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Terry Samuel Harrison Jr., 201 S. Sunset St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeffery Arland Hinkle, 306 Elk St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Skylar Blackburn, 35 Pandora Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Damien Griffin, 2296 Middle Creek Road, Afton, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danny Ray Cutshall, 3500 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mack Anderson Lewis, 206 Lautner Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Cody Rhea Daniels, 8539 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Janet Michelle Wilson, 3115 Marion Drive, Knoxville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Erika R. House, 67 Heritage Hills Drive, for aggravated domestic assault;
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jackie Waddell, 620 Lovers Lane, for simple assault;
Houston Jared Hayes, 342 Barberry Drive, Kingsport, for possession of marijuana;
Travis James Shelton, 190 Warren St., Newport, for DUI;
Juan Francisco, 3606 Ian Drive, Johnson City, for following to closely;
Crystal A. Mathes, 1475 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, for fabricating/tampering with evidence and failure to give due care.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Markel Clark, 60 Shiloh Road, for theft under $1,000;
Juan Francisco, 3606 Ian Drive, Johnson City, for driving without a license;
Caleb Nathaniel Locke, 33 Indian Hills Circle, possession of marijuana.