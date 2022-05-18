Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 11 included:
Sammy Joe Valentine, 9035 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for hunting from a motorized vehicle and shooting from a public road.
Danny Ray Cutshall, 3500 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $665, for failure to appear and joyriding; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Paula Lewis, 536 Cresent Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Carrie M. Wills, 123 Curtis St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation.
Brittany Reynolds, 122 Cedar Ridge Lane, Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Matthew T. Walker, 303 Akard St., Church Hill, fined $525 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, handgun forfeited, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving while licenses is suspended or revoked, failure to appear, possession of legend drug without a prescription and DUI.
Andrew C. Roman, 1251 Spruce Pine Road, Rogersville, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 16 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.
De W. Honeycutt, 423 Fairgrounds Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
John-Paul Mullins, 4340 Houston Valley Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Kimberly G. Compton, 512 E. Church St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 32 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for failure to appear, and two counts of DUI.
Rebecca Dawn Yarbor, 287 Guinn Drive, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Ashley Ayers, 23949 Cicada Circle E., New Caney, Texas, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
Marvin N. Southerland, no address listed, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
John Paul Mullins, 4350 Houston Valley Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jerry M. Michaud, 317 E. Bernard Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $623.69, for theft of rental property less than $1,000.
Benjamin A. McMahan, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Matthew Stephen Andrews, 312 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Melody Sue Ellen Jennings, 1600 Highway 70, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kelly Lynette Hensley, 50 Idell Circle, Afton, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John-Paul Nathan Mullins, 2640 Ravine Drive, Nashville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Marvin Neal Southerland, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Crissy Norton, 325 Leonard St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Ray Mathes, 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mark Aaron McGee, 290 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Stephen Andrews, 312 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Dustin Lee Robinson, 414 Church St., Rogersville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Shane D. Babb, 406 Elk St., for driving while suspended/revoked;
Thao T. Le, 214 Bird Circle, for domestic assault;
Tyler Fellers, 201 Correll Lane, Jonesborough, for criminal trespassing;
Amanda R. Bitner, 640 Red Hill Road, for domestic assault;
Vanesa K. Boles, 1816 Moore Ave., for aggravated domestic assault and violation of protection order/contemp of court.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Bryanna Metcalf, 312 Sterling Drive, Mosheim, for vandalims;
Matthew T. Walker, 303 Akard St., Church Hill, for violation of implied consent;
Roger G. Turner, 300 Haun School Lane, Mohawk, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Joan Stover, 129 Pearl St., for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Ashley James, 580 Bewley Road, Mosheim, for theft under $1,000;
Toni Lashawn Johnson, 2515 R. St., Washington, DC, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Haley Messer, 106 Ross Boulevard, for theft under $1,000.