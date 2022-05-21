Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 13 included:
Benjamin A. McMahan, 3925 Nellie St., Pigeon Forge, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Ethan T. McGhee, 110 Woodlyn St., fined $225 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication, resisting stip, arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Stacy Shores, 6805 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Ashley D. Ayers, no address listed, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Christopher S. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Randy L. Tolliver, 122 Bayberry St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for domestic assault.
Nancy Ann Brogdon, 655 Greystone Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license.
Nathaniel K. Robinette, 775 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Jose Ordaz Franco, 10 Lakeshore Park, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, must complete four hours of defensive driving school classes, for driving on a revoked license and reckless driving.
Chasity E. Gilland, 2145 Shakerag Road, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
James B. McMahan, 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Ethan Tyree McGhee, 110 Woodlyn St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica Marie Massengill, 105 Jarrell Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica Nicole Tudor, 203 Raymond Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Stacy Shores Wilhoit, 6805 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Scott Thacker, 372 Grave Wood Road, Midway, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Randy Tolliver, 122 Bayberry St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Chadley Gene Hensley, 2060 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jose Ordaz Franco, 10 Lakeshore Park, probation terminated;
Daniel Lawrence Jackson, 7334 St. Claire Road, Whitesburg, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Spencer Alan Gunter, 30 Hillbrook Lane, Afton, for failure to appear;
DeMichael Jacques Law, 1021 Dade St., Prichard, Alabama, for schedule VI drug violation;
Austin D. Cable, 1670 Delta Valley Road, for failure to appear;
Montana S. Graham, 3370 Roaring Fork Road.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Nathaniel K. Robinette, 775 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, for driving on suspended/revoked;
Jose Ordaz Franco, 10 Lakeshore Park, for fraud;
James B. McMahan, 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of implied consent law;
Charles Vanel, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape;
Shawn M. Hamilton, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for Spencer Alan Gunter, 30 Hillbrook Lane, Afton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.